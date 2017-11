Telangana

Narsimha

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be playing host to Ivanka Trump at the dinner at Hyderabad’s Falaknuma Palace on November 28.The US-based businesswoman and daughter of US President Donald Trump will be introduced to Indian cuisine at the Nizam dining hall in Falaknuma Palace, which is touted as the world’s largest dining hall.