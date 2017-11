Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

US President Donald Trump Daughter and Advisor Ivanka Trump has finished her Hyderabad Tour and ahead to US on Wednesday night. She participated as Chief Guest in GES on 28th, On 29th She visited Golconda Fort also. In the night she started to Samshabad Airport. First Ivanka will reach Dubai and from there she will ahed to US.