సాగర్ ఉపఎన్నిక: కాంగ్రెస్ హైకమాండ్ వ్యూహమదే... జానారెడ్డి గెలిస్తే పార్టీలో కీలక పరిణామాలు...

English summary

There are indications that the Nagarjunasagar by-election will have a key impact on the Congress party. Sagar by-election result could have a major impact on the post of PCC chief in particular. The Congress party, which has been neglecting the selection of the PCC chief for a long time, is likely to take a decision on this after the Sagar by-election. If senior leader Janareddy wins the by-election ... there is speculation that he may be appointed in that post.