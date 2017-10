గులాబీ గూటికి జేజేమ్మ? అదే బాటలో మరికొందరు నేతలు

Telangana

Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to revive his strategy of 'Operation Akarsh' in order to strengthen his weakening party base in several districts. According to party sources, KCR has received a feedback from the field level and also from intelligence sources that the people are not happy with the performance of several MLAs and if corrective steps were not taken, the party might lose in their constituencies.