English summary

Union minister Kishan Reddy alleged that wih the fear of defeat in ghmc elections trs creating ruckus.He condemned the attack on state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay. TRS MLA Balka Suman alleged that BJP spokes person Rakesh Reddy sent whatsapp messages to BJP cadre to take muslim line over attack on party chief Bandi Sanjay at peoples plaza in Hyderabad.