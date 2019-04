తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాలతో పాటు తొలిదశలో ఎక్కడెక్కడ పోలింగ్ ఉందో తెలుసా? అందులో తెలంగాణే టాప్!

English summary

With less than 24 hours to go before the first phase of the Lok Sabha election begins, the nation’s biggest parties in the fray—the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress pulled out all the stops to woo nearly 90 crore voters. The battle for 543 seats will begin from the first phase of the polls conducted by the Election Commission in 91 constituencies across 20 states on April 1. The Bharatiya Janata Party has cemented alliances with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab and the Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party in Bihar, among others. The Indian National Congress’ allies include the Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu.