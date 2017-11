Telangana

Narsimha

When Prime Minister Modi and Ivanka Trump make their entry at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit at Hyderabad on Tuesday, they will be greeted by Mitra, an indigenous bot by Bengaluru based Invento. Balaji Viswanathan and his 14 member team are deploying two bots at the event, one that will be on the dais and will converse with the dignitaries and another that will interact with the audience