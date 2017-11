నగ్న చిత్రాలు పంపించమని యువతికి వేధింపులు.. మళ్లీ అరెస్ట్ అయిన కార్పొరేటర్ కుమారుడు

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The Rachakonda Cyber Crime Police arrested Abhishek Goud, son of Malkajgiri TRS corporator Jagadish Goud, on Saturday, on the charges of harassing a woman with the fake identity on Facebook. The woman lodged a complaint that Abhishek Goud harassed her to send her nude photos. When she rejected, Abhishek Goud morphed her profile photo and sent to her by saying that he will post that picture on social media if she refuses to his proposal. Then she approached Cyber Crime Police. Abhishek Goud already arested in the month of September once and came out on bail.