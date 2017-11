కేసీఆర్, చంద్రబాబు చంపెయ్యమన్నారంటూ.. బట్టలిప్పిచ్చి, కలకలం రేపుతున్న సెల్ఫీ సూసైడ్ నోట్

Telangana

A 26-year-old man from Nagarkurnool district who was allegedly beaten up by Talakondapalli police sub-inspector Saidababu committed suicide by consuming pesticide on Monday. After his death, Patlavath Raju’s family found a selfie video on his mobile, in which he is seen detailing how the SI has tortured him on his wife's complaint. Tension prevailed in Raju's native village after the news of his death spread. Security was deployed to avoid untoward incidents, during his final rites. Raju, hailing from Narayanapur tanda in Cherukur gram panchayat under Veldanda mandal, was married to Anjali hailing from Ranga Reddy district five years ago. The couple has two children. Anjali recently app-roached the Talakonda-palli police and lodged a complaint against Raju.