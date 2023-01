Good news from Davos!



Allox announced to set up India’s First multi-GW Lithium Cathode Material - LFP manufacturing unit in #Telangana. The 3 GWH/PA capacity state-of-the-art facility with an investment of ₹210 Cr will be expanded to 10 GWH/PA with ₹750 Cr by 2030.#WEF23 pic.twitter.com/cAfeZCQU8d — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (MinisterKTR) January 17, 2023