తెలంగాణాలో ఎమ్మెల్సీ ఎన్నికల వేడి .. టార్గెట్ టీఆర్ఎస్ .. బీజేపీ, కాంగ్రెస్ అభ్యర్థులు వీరే

English summary

political heat risen in telangana for upcoming MLC graduate elections .BJP has announced Hyderabad -Rangareddy -Mahabubnagar M Ramachandra Rao as its candidate. The party also announced the name of Gujjula Premender Reddy as the candidate for Warangal -Nalgonda -Khammam. The Congress party has finalized the name of Chinnareddy as its candidate for the Hyderabad -Rangareddy -Mahabubnagar Graduate MLC constituency. Also Nalgonda Khammam warangal has finalized the name of Ramulu Nayak as Warangal candidate.