English summary

Congress MP Revant Reddy made sensational allegations against minister KTR in Etala Rajender land grabbing episode. Revanth was responded on allegations that Etala and his relatives had occupied hundreds of acres in Devarayanjal in the Shamirpet zone of Medchal district. Sensational allegations have been made that 1531 acres of land belonging to the Sitaramaswamy temple in Devarayanjal has gone into the hands of private individuals ... including Minister KTR.