ఎస్పీ పర్యవేక్షణలో తెల్లవార్లు చిత్రహింసలు: హోంమంత్రి ‘నాయిని’పై నేరేళ్ల బాధితుల ఫైర్

Nerella victims objected Telangana Home Minister Nayini Narsimha Reddy comments. Recently Nayini Narsimha Reddy said in State legistative council that Nerella victims had old health issues, police didn't torture them. These comments are gets protest from victims. They are asking Nayini.. "if we had old health issues, why jailor didn't allow to jail. why police admitted in government hospital in Karimnagar?".