Telangana

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Cab aggregator Ola has announced a strategic partnership with Larsen & Toubro Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (LTMRHL). The move aims to bolster a multi-layer association and offer first and last mile connectivity solutions to metro commuters. Under this partnership, the ride-hailing startup has been on-boarded as the ‘Mobility Partner’ of the metro rail project. Anil Kumar Saini, Chief Operating Officer, LTHMRL said, “The inauguration of 30 km of Hyderabad metro rail from Nagole to Miyapur has been successful with the ridership reaching a record 240K recently. We are happy to collaborate with Ola as our mobility partner. Now commuters will have uninterrupted connectivity to and from the metro stations.”