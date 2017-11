హైదరాబాద్ మెట్రోలో ప్రయాణించనున్న మోడీ: రేట్లు ఇలా, ఏటా ధరలు పెంచవచ్చు!

Telangana

Srinivas G

Hyderabad Metro Rail To Be Launched On Nov 28 : హైదరాబాద్ మెట్రో రైల్ ప్రారంభ తేదీ

English summary

The Hyderabad metro rail has got all safety approvals and is ready for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 28.