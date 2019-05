రవి ప్రకాష్ కోసం బెంగళూరు, గుజరాత్ లలో పోలీసుల గాలింపు .. ఇంతకీ రవి ప్రకాష్ ఎక్కడ ?

English summary

The police have been searching for TV9's former CEO Ravi Prakash and Shivaji. TV9 former CEO Ravi Prakash who is facing allegations on forgery, money laundering has been rampant by police. But so far he has not been able to find out. The police are conducting a three state searching , in the first phase they thought they are in AP and then later police men searched between Bangalore and Gujarat. The police started to search in TV9's office since 9th of this month, he has been changing two to three sims per day, police said. Police sources also found that he was talking only through WhatsApp calls via WiFi to keep his track out. Till now the police couldnot find out the address of these two and the are searching to catch TV9 former CEO Raviprakash and Shivaji.