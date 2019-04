మారుతిరావు బెయిల్ పై విడుదల: మళ్లీ జైలుకు పంపుతానంటున్న ఆయన కుమార్తె అమృత

English summary

Eight months after his arrest for conspiring the murder of his son-in-law Perumalla Pranay Kumar, Tirunagaru Maruthi Rao, who is accused no. 1 in the case, is all set to be released on conditional bail. His daughter Amruthavarshini had married the 24-year-old Dalit youth against his wishes. Maruthi Rao, who along with his brother Tirunagaru Sravan Kumar (accused five) and Abdul Kareem (accused four), is now lodged in the Warangal central prison, will step out once the Telangana High Court order reaches the prison office. Pranay and Amrutha fell in love during their school days, and on January 30, 2018, got married at Arya Samaj mandir, Hyderabad. The couple returned to Miryalaguda to live with Pranay’s family.