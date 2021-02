టీఆర్ఎస్ , ఎంఐఎం ఇద్దరు దొంగలు కలిసే .. మీ గొయ్యి మీరే తవ్వుకున్నారు : రాజా సింగ్ ఫైర్

English summary

BJP leaders are targeting both the parties as Asaduddin Owaisi and CM KCR have come out with a dark deal with the Hyderabad mayoral election. BJP MLA Rajasingh said that the people of Telangana had witnessed what happened at the swearing-in ceremony of the corporators at the GHMC office and the people of Telangana understood that TRS and MIM were not two separate parties.