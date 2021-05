English summary

Telangana government, led by cm kcr on Tuesday, announced a 10-day statewide lockdown in view of covid surge. The lockdown will be implemented from May 12 to May 22. regarding kcr lockdown decision, telangana bjp chief bandi sanjay kumar made sensational comments. speaking to media on tuesday, sanjay alleges that lockdown orders would not implemented till ramadan festival end, the bjp said kcr is collided with aimim chief asaduddin owaisi