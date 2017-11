కేసీఆర్ అందం చూస్తే ఇవాంకా షాక్ తినడం ఖాయం: వర్మ వివాదాస్పద వ్యాఖ్యలు

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

Sensational film maker Ram Gopal Varma is thrilled about Ivanka Trump’s arrival. He posted on the wall of Facebook, “Beng dumb and also mentally challenged on a political level,I don’t really get the purpose of Ivanka Trump’s purpose of visiting Hyderabad for the global entrepeanours summit but purely as a man I am thrilled that I can get to see her awesome figure in real. The last time I got such a huge thrill was when Sunny Leone came to india.” He also posted on the wall of facebook that Ivanka will get shocked after seen the beauty of our CM KCR.