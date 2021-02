కాంగ్రెస్ ఎమ్మెల్సీ అభ్యర్థులు ఖరారు -రాములు నాయక్, చిన్నారెడ్డి పేర్లకు సోనియా ఆమోదం -రసవత్తరం

English summary

Congress party has finalised their candidates for the upcoming graduate MLC elections in Telangana. AICC on Tuesday announced that, Ramulu Naik as the Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal graduate MLC candidate and G Chinnareddy as the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar MLC candidate. Interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of the two, the statement said.