Telangana

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Two young men raped a girl and uploaded the rape video to social media. Other men downloaded the video, after watching they blackmailed the girl. Later the girl lodged a complaint before the police. This incident was happened in Sultanabad of Peddapalli District and came into limelight when the girl approached the police. Police taken the accused, Bandi Srinivas, Peddi Nagesh who belongs to Kadampur and handover their cell phones. The investigation is going on.