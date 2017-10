ఇదే మంచిది: అప్పుడే రేవంత్ రెడ్డి రెండు కీలక ప్రతిపాదనలు, బాబు ఒకే చెప్పి ఉంటే

Telangana

Srinivas G

English summary

It is said that Revanth Reddy wants a categorical assurance from Chandrababu Naidu that the TDP will not align with the TRS in the next general election. Revanth will also seek Chandrababu’s approval for his plans to make the TDP join hands with the Congress against the TRS government. As both the demands are likely to be rejected by Chandrababu, Revanth is fine tuning his plan to quit the TDP and join the Congress.