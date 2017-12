షాకింగ్: ఏటా వేల సంఖ్యలో అమ్మాయిలు, అబ్బాయిలు.. వీళ్లంతా ఏమైపోతున్నట్లు?

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

According to the data released by National Crime Records Bureau, in 2016, a total of 4700 children went missing from Telangana State. Of these numbers, they constitute 1,779 males and 2,921 females. Of the 4700 children, only 1021 children (377 males and 644 females) were traced. Still 3,679 children, including 1,402 males and 2,277 females, are untraced. Delhi tops the list with 14,661 children missing (6,125 males and 8,536 females) . It is followed by Madhya Pradesh with 12,068 children missing (3,446 males and 8,622 females).