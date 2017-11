డ్రైవర్ తొందరపాటు, టెక్కీ చెవిలో ఇయర్ ఫోన్స్: బస్సు చక్రం కిందపడి టెక్కీ శిరీష మృతి

Telangana

Srinivas G

English summary

A 25-year-old woman software engineer was crushed to death while crossing the road at busy Pension Office junction at Road No.1 and 12, Banjara Hills on Wednesday. Sirisha was working at SpinSci located on Road No. 12 in Banjara Hills as a software engineer. Recently got married, Shirisha lived at Khairatabad from where she was going to office when the accident happened. An RTC bus belonging to Mehdipatnam-1 depot knocked her down and the rear tyre crushed her killing her on the spot. As her head came under the tyres, her face was damaged beyond recognition.