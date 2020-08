ఎస్పీ చరణ్ కన్నీటిపర్యంతం - ఎస్పీ బాలు కండిషన్ పై తాజా వీడియో - ఆ 5 నిమిషాలు..

English summary

SP Charan, son of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, released a new video on his Facebook page and said that his father's health condition remains the same as they were yesterday. However, Charan teared up in the video and thanked the entire film fraternity and his father's fans for organising a mass prayer meet for the singer to recover soon. Seeing all the tweets and videos gives us hope, said Charan in the video.