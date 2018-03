Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

"Speaker's Decision on congress leaders is Crucial but it's necessary", said CM KCR here in Hyderabad on Tuesday. While speaking in Assembly Sessions he told that the government had a prior information about congress leaders that they want to go out from the Assembly at any cost. The incident what happened on Monday is a pre planned one, CM added. Who ever it is, everybody should behave and obey the law, ultimately all are responsible to the people of the state, no one can escape from this, said CM KCR.