హ్యాట్సాఫ్ వరుణ్..పీకల్లోతు నీళ్లలో 10ఏళ్ల బాలుడి నిరసన -అందరినీ కదిలించాడు -రైతులంటే సినిమా షో కాదు

English summary

when 6 acres of their paddy farm Submerged in flood, a 10 years old boy Varun‌ of Aroor village in Valigonda mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, took a huge step to reachout telangana govt. standing in neck level water the boy made a video urging district collector to clear flood water. he said farmers problems are not like shown in movies or shows.