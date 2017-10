Telangana

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Revanth Reddy Says Goodbye To TDP రేవంత్‌తో పాటు 25మంది ? | Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Telangana minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav made allegations on Tdp and congress leaders on Thursday. Talasani spoke to media on Thursday at Hyderabad.