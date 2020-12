గెలుపోటములు సహజం .. టీడీపీకి ఇవేమీ కొత్త కాదు : ఫలితాలపై టీడీపీ తెలంగాణా అధ్యక్షుడు ఎల్. రమణ

English summary

TDP Telangana state president L Ramana spoke on the results along with the TDP's contest in the Greater elections. Aware that the Greater Hyderabad electorate did not support the TDP in the Greater Hyderabad elections, Ramana said many people voted for the BJP in the hope that the Center would do something. Ramana,said the TRS party should consider the results of the Greater Election as a boon, also clarified that the reasons for not getting TDP deposits would be reviewed.