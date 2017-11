మహిళా హోంగార్డుతో మసాజ్ చేయించుకున్న పోలీస్ అధికారి సస్పెన్షన్

Telangana

Srinivas G

After a recent incident of #Hyderabad where Saroornagar Inspector was caught on camera getting massage from a home guard, similar incident reported in Jogulamba Gadwal dist. ASI caught taking massage from woman constable #Telangana . CC @TelanganaDGP pic.twitter.com/5ztLgmjCzD

English summary

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the armed reserve wing of police in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district was on Tuesday suspended for alleged misconduct, after a video purportedly showing him getting a "massage" from a woman home guard went viral.