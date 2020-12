కోవిడ్ వ్యాక్సినేషన్ కు తెలంగాణా సర్కార్ యాక్షన్ ప్లాన్ ..జనవరి 15 నుండి ..రాష్ట్రవ్యాప్తంగా కమిటీలు, శిక్షణ

English summary

The Telangana government is preparing infrastructure for corona vaccination as soon as the Covid vaccine doses arrive. Establishes all types of infrastructure required for vaccination. The corona vaccine is likely to be available in Telangana from January 15, according to the medical health department. Corona vaccine will be the first priority for a total of 2.7 lakh medical personnel in the state. Doctors, nurses, technicians, health workers and Anganwadis will be the first to be given the corona vaccine.