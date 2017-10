ఏపీకి వంత పాడతారా, శ్రీశైలం అంగీకారాన్ని వెనక్కి తీసుకుంటున్నాం: తెలంగాణ షాక్

Telangana

Srinivas G

English summary

Irrigation minister T. Harish Rao on Monday withdrew the state government’s consent to maintain the water level at 854 feet at the Srisailam dam and accused the Krishna River Manag-ement Board (KRMB) of discriminating against the state by not ensuring early release of water from Srisailam to the Nagarjunasagar dam.