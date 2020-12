కేసీఆర్ పతనానికి వరంగల్ లో మూడో అడుగు.. టీఆర్ఎస్ ను తరిమి కొట్టాలన్న కేంద్ర మంత్రి కిషన్ రెడ్డి

English summary

Union Minister Kishan Reddy made sensational remarks on CM KCR during his visit to Warangal district. Modi is ruling the country without rest and KCR is ruling the state without even a single day of access to the Secretariat. Union Minister Kishan Reddy has directed the party ranks that the first step in the fall of KCR should fall in Dubbakka, the second step in Hyderabad and the third step should be in Warangal city.