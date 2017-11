Telangana

Narsimha

English summary

Indian and US agencies will throw a five-tier security ring around US President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, during her three-day visit to Hyderabad for a high-profile entrepreneurship conference.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Global Entrepreneurship Summit on November 28 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre in the capital of Telangana.Sources said the five-tier security will also be in place at the Falaknuma Palace, converted into a hotel by the Taj group, where Ivanka will attend a dinner hosted by the Telangana.