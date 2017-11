Telangana

In view of the Hyderabad Metro Rail inauguration at Miyapur and other important events, the Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya said traffic restrictions would be imposed on Tuesday.Traffic proceeding from Miyapur towards Kondapur/Kothaguda should take diversion through Chandanagar, Nallagandla flyover, Gulmohar Park Junction, Hyderabad Central University, via Gachibowli.