మాజీ టీఆర్ఎస్ నేత ఇష్యూ: 'సంగీత ప్లాన్ ప్రకారమే వచ్చింది, సంపాదించిందేం లేదు'

Telangana

Srinivas G

English summary

"Since the last few months, my in-laws have been torturing me for dowry. My husband would also misbehave with me and treat me like a servant. Things got worse after I gave birth to a girl child. He would say this child is not mine. I was thrown out of the house. Now, he has got married without my knowledge. I came here with my parents to demand justice," Srinivas Reddy's wife Sangeetha told media.