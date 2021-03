ఎమ్మెల్సీ ఎన్నికల వేళ... టీఆర్ఎస్ ఎమ్మెల్యే రాములు నాయక్ సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు...

English summary

Wyra TRS MLA Ramulu Naik made sensational remarks ahead of graduate MLC election. The TRS MLA said with party workers to distribute money to the voters. Divide the voters into A, B, C, D ... identify those who vote for TRS and those who do not,will give money to them,no problem,he added. He said the money should be distributed to voters who do not intend to vote for TRS. The video has gone viral on social media.