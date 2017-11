Telangana

TRS is planning a long-term strategy to defeat TDP MLA Revanth Reddy in his Kodangal Assembly constituency in the next general elections. It is learnt that TRS has decided to invite all constituency-level political leaders including Congress and TDP into its fold. In order to woo them, the Ministers representing Mahbubnagar district are extending olive leaf to complete their works.