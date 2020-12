English summary

A 49 year old person who recently returned from UK to Telangana was tested corona positive, he infected new covid 19 strain of UK,CCMB scientists said in a report which is submitted to government recently The researchers studied more than 240,000 genomes from 133 nations and spotted 126 variants with immune-escape provisions. Eighty six of such variants were seen in 63 countries and 19 variations have been found in India.