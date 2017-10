'అంతా తూచ్, రాహుల్ గాంధీని కలవలేదు': రేవంత్ చేరికపై కాంగ్రెస్ మెలిక!

Telangana

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

When a senior TS Congress leader called him, AICC secretary and TS incharge R.C. Kuntia reportedly said it was still confined to consultations and no decision had been taken. He assured the Congress leader that before inviting Mr Revanth and others from the TD into the Congress, the party would obtain the views from all PCC leaders especially those from the district Mr Revanth Reddy belongs to.