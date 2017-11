ఆపద మొక్కులు: అసెంబ్లీ వేదికపై ఒకలా.. బయట మరోలా.. కొలువులపై సీఎం కేసీఆర్

Telangana

HYDERABAD: A day ahead of TJAC’s proposed Koluvalaku Kotlata protest demanding filling up of government vacancies, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reiterated in the Assembly that his government is committed to recruiting people for the 1.12 lakh vacancies at the earliest.Intervening during question hour in the Assembly on Monday, Rao said the government, in fact, would provide 1,000 more jobs than promised. Telangana State has nearly four lakh sanctioned posts.