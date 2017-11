హ్యాట్సాఫ్: హైదరాబాద్ తొలి మెట్రో రైలును నడిపింది.. మన తెలంగాణ అమ్మాయిలే!

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

It was a woman loco pilot of the newly inaugurated Hyderabad Metro Rail who got to take the first passenger Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a ride, immediately after train services were dedicated to the nation on Tuesday. The Hyderabad Metro has over 35 women loco pilots and according to state IT minister KT Rama Rao, the state government wants to give more representation to women in the new public transport system.