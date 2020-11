తిరుపతిలో టీడీపీ నేత భరత్ యాదవ్ దారుణ హత్య.. కత్తులతో దాడి చేసి మరీ ఘాతుకం

English summary

The brutal incident took place in Tirupati. TDP activist Bharat Yadav was attacked and killed by thugs in the spiritual shrine of Tirupati. The thugs who attacked him with knives last night were seriously injured. Bharat Yadav was admitted to Ruia Hospital with serious injuries but succumbed to his injuries. Tirupati East police have registered a case and are investigating the murder of Bharat Yadav.