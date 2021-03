తిరుపతి ఉపఎన్నిక: సొంత కారు లేని వైసీపీ అభ్యర్థి,ఆస్తులే లేని కాంగ్రెస్ అభ్యర్థి,అందరికన్నా రిచ్ ఆవిడే...

English summary

YSRCP, BJP and Congress candidates filed their nominations in the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election on Monday (March 29). In the affidavit submitted on this occasion the candidates disclosed the details of their assets. According to the details mentioned in it ... It is noteworthy that YCP candidate Gurumurthy does not even have his own car. Also, Congress candidate Chinta Mohan said in the affidavit that he had no real assets in his name.