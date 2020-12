తిరుమల ఆలయ చరిత్రలోనే ఎప్పుడూ ఇలా జరగలేదు: తొలిసారిగా: గోవిందుడి నామస్మరణతో

English summary

For the first time ever in the known history of Srivari temple, TTD is organising a ten-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshan to devotees commencing on Vaikunta Ekadasi day December 25 up to January 3. As part of the festivities on December 25, Tiruppavai parayanams will be held in the temple between 12.05 am and 1.30 am.