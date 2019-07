ఏపీలో ప్రధాన ప్రతిపక్షం బీజేపీ అంటున్న కన్నా సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు .. టీడీపీ ఖాళీయేనా !

English summary

BJP state president Kanna Laxminarayana has been bombed as the main opposition in the state,There is debate in the AP with the comments of Kanna Lakshminarayana. The BJP is making efforts to strengthen the Telugu state. As part of that, Ram Madhav was put in the field. The BJP hopes to emerge as an alternative political party to the ruling party in the Telugu states.That is why the BJP is working out strategies to include the leaders of the opposition parties in their party. Already four members of the Rajya Sabha from the TDP in AP, along with several key leaders,joined in BJP .