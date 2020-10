ఏమిటీ సైకోయిజం .. విధ్వంసం జగన్ రెడ్డికున్న జబ్బు లక్షణం : చంద్రబాబు, లోకేష్ ఫైర్

English summary

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is incensed at the GVMC officials who demolished the retaining wall of the house of former MP Sabbam Hari in Seethammadhara in the name of violating the rules, the YCP leaders responsible for it and the YCP government in power in the AP. Telugudesam party chief Chandrababu strongly condemned the demolition of GVMC officials asked there is no safety to a former MP ? Jagan is the psycho mentality .. that is why all these demloitions happening said Nara Lokesh . Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that there is no development in the Jagan Dictionary except destruction.