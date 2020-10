కొడాలి నానీపై దివ్య వాణి ఫైర్ ... లోకేష్ మీలా పార్టీలు మార్చలేదు, గ్లాసులు మొయ్యలేదు

English summary

TDP spokesperson Divyavani Strong countered to Minister Kodali Nani. Kodali Nani was given a divine warning to change his attitude.Divyavani was incensed that those who criticized Nara Lokesh has no right . lokesh has a record of having an MBA and worked in the World Bank. As the son of a leader with a vision , Lokesh has a hard-working nature but speaks to people like you who do not have common sense and culture, said Divyavani.