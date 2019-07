జగన్ అమ్మ ఒడి పథకం ఎఫెక్ట్ .. పిల్లల్ని ఎత్తుకెళ్ళి స్కూళ్ళలో పడేస్తున్న తల్లిదండ్రులు

English summary

At present, children who do not go to school in AP are forcebully sending to the school. A video related to this has now gone viral. Amma Odi Scheme has significantly increased the number of students in AP government schools. The main effort of the Jagan government to educate all the children after coming to power in AAP is the Amma ODi scheme, which provides financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to all mothers who enroll their children in schools.The same applies to intermediate students. The scheme has also been extended to offer Rs 20,000 to those who is going to higher studies.